Google's Cloud Platform products described in 4 words or less
Tech
A detailed overview and comparison of the most popular to-do list apps
Inspiration
A template to compare your companies brand name ideas
Business
23 books Mark Zuckerberg thinks you should read
Inspiration
A list of each month's most significant investments in tech companies
Finance
A list of UK tech journalists including email addresses
A growth model including acquisition loops, linear channels and retention cohorts
Growth
A list of Marc Andreessen's favorite books including authors like Neal Gabler, Edward Angly, John Perkins, Paul Blustein a.o.
Inspiration
A list of people and companies who are transforming the future workplace
People
A comparision of 42 VPN services
Tech
A list of designers from the HH Design community
Product
A list of resources for women across tech, business and entrepreneurship
Business
A comparison of tools to find email leads
Growth
A list of German startups dealing with AI & ML
Business
200+ Startups hiring Remotely in 2017
People
List of Israel VC Group Members
Finance
A list of free databases related to the travel industry
Inspiration
A tool to help you compare business ideas by evaluating impact, vision, profitability and effort
Business
100 ressources to get press coverage for your startup
Growth
Most recent tracks from HipHopHeads subreddit
Inspiration
Various authentication techniques like HTTP Basic Auth, Stateless Session Cookie, JWT, Stateful Session Cookies, Random Token a.o.
Tech
A collection of 555 Slack Bots
Tech
A list of MOOC's, post-secondary schools and other educational ressources for UI/UX designers
Product
Cheat sheets, checklists, colors, command lines, CMS, CSS, JS, Icons,
Tech
The 30 Best Resources to Learn Marketing for Free
Growth
A collection of mental models by DuckDuckGo Founder Gabriel Weinberg
Inspiration
Prototypr.io's Open-sourced Prototyping Tool Comparison
Product
A collection of 1k+ Messenger Bots
Tech
200+ Blogs that accept guest posts
Growth
Monthly Expense Calculation Sheet
Finance
Index of some of the best AI/Machine Learning Resources
Tech
On & Offboarding Checklist for New Employees
People
A collection of websites to promote your app
Growth
A list of 50+ Bot Influencers
People
Manually curated collection of resources for front-end web developers
Inspiration
A collection of 45+ Web Development Blogs from 2016
Inspiration
Checklist to Choose Your SaaS Sales Model
Business
A comparison of ATS systems
People
A collection of 300+ Travel Apps and Websites
Inspiration
List of Curated Online Stashes/Stacks
Inspiration
Learn how to automatically add specific people from the "People You May Know' section
Growth
A Comparison of Great Growth Stacks
Growth
A Comparison of 25 great Social Media Monitoring Tools
Growth
A Collection of Industry-leaders Recommended Design Learning Resources
Inspiration
A list of 30+ Awesome Dribbble Accounts
Inspiration
A sample cap table to help you understand how a cap table works
Finance
A comparison of Responsive Images libraries and tools
Tech
Who are the 250 most active users on GitHub?
Tech
How to launch successfully on Product Hunt?
Growth
What is a good framework to structure my content strategy?
Growth
Is there a list with templates I can use for my content strategy?
Growth
Is there a list of the best ressources for content strategists?
Growth
What are today's, yesterday's and tomorrow's tech unicorns?
Business
What are Facebook groups where product, tech, growth people come together?
Growth
What are the best advertising taglines of the last century?
Growth
What are the best places to promote my soon to be launched product?
Growth
Which AI startups hold the most patents?
Business
What are the most active VC firms investing in Space Tech?
Finance
What are the most interesting startups in Space Tech?
Tech
Is there a structures list of best practices for link building?
Growth
Is there a tool to model and evaluate your startup's total addressable market?
Business
What Michelin Star Restaurants are in the Bay Area?
Inspiration
Is there a detailed list of all EU Tech VC funds?
Finance
What are (statistically) the best cities to build a startup?
Business
Is there a resource for all-things design?
Product
Is there a directory for referral codes, offers and vouchers?
Inspiration
Is there a toolto track our teams PingPong results and have a leaderboard?
Inspiration
How can I calculate and track my net worth?
Finance
What is a good way to manage my timing, tasks and ressources in G-Sheets?
Business
What are companies revolutionising their industries with AI?
Business
What are the metrics for the biggest social networks?
Growth
Is there a crowd-sourced list of how to free our world?
Inspiration
Is there a crowd-sourced list for salary data in the tech industry?
People
Is there a tool to evaluates the investment opportunity of a Real Estate Investment?
Finance
What is a good framework to generate blog post ideas?
Growth
Where can I find mail addresses of managers/partners of the biggest VC's?
Finance
How do most popular web hosting companies compare?
Tech
Is there a list of outstanding copy examples?
Product
Is there a template to plan my SaaS companies marketing campaigns?
Growth
Is there a list of European AI companies?
Business
Is there a good template to measure my marketing campaign?
Growth
Is there a list of lists for startup resources?
Business
What are the best free tools to create logos for free?
Product
How can I capture, organise and synthesise my user research?
Product
How to show my sales pipeline forecast yield as a monte carlo sim histogram instead of a single weighted avg?
Growth
Is there a directory of all notes and podcasts from SaaStr?
Business
Should you accept that new job?
People
Is there a dataset for life expectancy by age?
Inspiration
What are ways to optimize my brains performance?
Inspiration
What questions will asked during my YC interview?
People
What template could I use to prepare my financial reports and forecasting?
Finance
How do hosted social video platforms compare?
Inspiration
What are investor contacts in Europe?
Finance
What are great articles, videos, books for entrepreneurs?
Business
What does the data visualisation tool landscape look like?
Data
Who to talk if I need an investor/supporter for my startup in UK?
Finance
What are the best Mac apps for developers?
Tech
What are the best places to work and meet in London?
People
Is there a list of people who are transforming their workplaces?
People
What online courses teach you the skills to build a side project in a weekend?
Product
What are the best tools for entrepreneurs?
Business
Which Russian companies launched on Product Hunt?
Product
How does the UK funding landscape look like?
Finance
What are conferences for Product Manager?
Product
What are the most positive words (and negative ones)?
Inspiration
Is there a way to see key financial metrics of SaaS companies?
Business
Is your SaaS business viable?
Finance
How to validate a sales forecast?
Growth
How to get a deeper understanding of a product’s usage?
Business
What are SaaS companies MRR Financials?
Finance
Is there a model to analyse the cash flow trough that happens to SaaS companies?
Finance
What’s your true customer lifetime value (LTV)?
Business
What does it take to raise capital, in SaaS, in 2016?
Finance
What companies did present at Y Combinator winter demo day?
Business
What are the most active VC's in Europe?
Finance
The Spreadsheet That Made Us Profitable
Finance
How to calculate my companies cap table?
Finance
How true are Hollywood "true story" movies really?
Inspiration
What are great books for Product Managers?
Product
What React tools, tutorials, demos and components are available?
Tech
How to analyse different kinds of companies?
Finance
How to do a portfolio analysis?
Finance
What are the best ressources to build mobile UX?
Product
What are great and free documentaries to watch?
Inspiration
How can I valuate companies using discounted cash-flow method?
Finance
Is there a tool to watch stock prices?
Finance
How can I get 4 years of financial data from a publicly traded company?
Finance
What digital health events are happening in 2017?
Business
What phones are available running (near)-stock Android?
Tech
What things to be checked before my iOS app is ready?
Tech
Technical comparison of laptops, CPU's and GPU's
Tech
List of the European Unicorns
Finance
What are the best IPO stock exchanges of EIF-backed VC investees?
Finance
What tools are available to build landing pages?
Product
What tools can be used to automateprocesses without writing code?
Operations
What are affiliate networks to advertise/publish my products/ads?
Growth
What are useful SEO resources I need to get my page ranked on top?
Growth
What are useful and free API's I could build products with?
Tech
Is there a list of all the top VC blogs I need to follow?
Finance
Is there one spreadsheet every digital marketer should know?
Growth
What datasets are available to apply machine learning techniques?
Data
What useful and curious datasets are available out there?
Data
What are typical content marketing CAC's?
Growth
What data science resources should I know?
Data
What startup jobs are available in Singapore?
People
Who are relevant tech investors in Scotland?
Finance
What are the best tools for growth hackers?
Growth
What are the best tools to build a website?
Product
What are the best films of the 90ies?
Inspiration
What questions are being asked in the YC application process?
Finance
What are blogger/journalists to contact for tech topics?
Growth
What cool startup ideas are out there?
Business
How to evaluate and compare multiple business ideas?
Business
How did the Spreadsheet evolve over the last 40 years?
Inspiration
Which tech unicorns were founded after 2000?
Business
What cloud products does Google offer?
Product
What are differences in social security law in EU?
People
Where to publish your companies open positions?
People
What are the differences between current VR apps and hardware?
Tech
How does the New York VC landscape look like?
Finance
How to become a CTO?
Tech
What is a good framework to identify business ideas?
Business
What are the most popular TED talks?
Inspiration
What maketing stacks are companies using?
Growth
How much do engineers earn?
People
What are relevant events to recruit great talents?
People
What are relevant platforms and channel to post my recruiting demand?
People
What Slack communities are available online?
People
How does the Estonian tech landscape look like?
Finance
Who are relevant tech investors in Sweden?
Finance
Who are relevant tech investors in Israel?
Finance
Which freelancers are currently looking for a job?
People
What are alternatives to Facebook?
Inspiration
What are the most interesting investor contacts in Europe?
Finance
How to manage my financials if I am a young SaaS company?
Finance
How much VC did public companies raise to grow until their IPO?
Finance
How is my companies equity diluting after several investment rounds?
Finance
How to calculate my companies cap table?
Finance
How to calculate salaries for an international team
People
What are inspirational articles for game design?
Product
What are inspirational videos for game design?
Product
Investors, firms, individuals, hardware and much more respurces around AR & VR
Tech
What companies were funded by Y Combinator?
Business
What co-working spaces are available globally?
Operations
What VC's are active in the insurance space?
Finance
What accelerator and incubator programs exist globally?
Finance
Are my A/B testing results significant?
Product
What are value generating plugins for my Wordpress site?
Product
What are the best tracking & analytics software tools?
Product
What are the best tools to manage your Social Media?
Growth
What are the best tools to get feedback from customers and engage with them?
Growth
What are best practice referral programs of tech companies?
Growth
What are proven, actionable growth hacks that are worth trying by every product owner?
Growth
Where can I get royalty free images which can be used for commercial use?
Product
How to write engaging headlines?
Growth
If I want to get traffic, what sources are available?
Growth
What are the most interesting books for designers?
Product
What are the best places in the world to visit in 2017?
Inspiration
As a CTO/CSO, how do I protect my company, product and users?
Tech
What digital business models do exist out there?
Business