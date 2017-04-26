Find and Share Spreadsheets.

Explore community-curated spreadsheets for startups and professionals.
staff pick 👏
0
Google's Cloud Platform Products
Google's Cloud Platform products described in 4 words or less
Tech
List
[
Software
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
To-do Apps Comparison
A detailed overview and comparison of the most popular to-do list apps
Inspiration
Comparison
[
Software
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
Naming Tool
A template to compare your companies brand name ideas
Business
Template
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
Zuckerberg's Favorite Books
23 books Mark Zuckerberg thinks you should read
Inspiration
List
[
Books
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
Monthly Funding Data
A list of each month's most significant investments in tech companies
Finance
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Tech Journalists (Primarily UK)
A list of UK tech journalists including email addresses
List
[
Contacts
]
0 comments
staff pick 👏
0
Growth Model Framework
A growth model including acquisition loops, linear channels and retention cohorts
Growth
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
Andreessen's Favorite Books
A list of Marc Andreessen's favorite books including authors like Neal Gabler, Edward Angly, John Perkins, Paul Blustein a.o.
Inspiration
List
[
Books
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
Future Of Work List
A list of people and companies who are transforming the future workplace
People
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
People
staff pick 👏
0
42 Best VPNs List
A comparision of 42 VPN services
Tech
Comparison
[
Software
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
HH Design Guestbook
A list of designers from the HH Design community
Product
List
[
Contacts
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
Women In Tech
A list of resources for women across tech, business and entrepreneurship
Business
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
Find Anyone's Email Address
A comparison of tools to find email leads
Growth
List
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
German AI Landscape
A list of German startups dealing with AI & ML
Business
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
Remote Startup's
200+ Startups hiring Remotely in 2017
People
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
People
staff pick 👏
0
Israel VC's
List of Israel VC Group Members
Finance
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Travel Data Stack
A list of free databases related to the travel industry
Inspiration
Dataset
[
Multiple
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
Business Idea Evaluation Tool
A tool to help you compare business ideas by evaluating impact, vision, profitability and effort
Business
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
Sites to get press for your startup
100 ressources to get press coverage for your startup
Growth
List
[
Websites
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
Hip Hop Playlist
Most recent tracks from HipHopHeads subreddit
Inspiration
Board
[
Ideas
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
Authentication Techniques for APIs
Various authentication techniques like HTTP Basic Auth, Stateless Session Cookie, JWT, Stateful Session Cookies, Random Token a.o.
Tech
Comparison
[
Software
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
2017 Slack Bot Landscape
A collection of 555 Slack Bots
Tech
List
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
UI/UX Education Research
A list of MOOC's, post-secondary schools and other educational ressources for UI/UX designers
Product
List
[
Websites
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
The Ultimate Front End Development List
Cheat sheets, checklists, colors, command lines, CMS, CSS, JS, Icons,
Tech
List
[
Websites
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
Free Marketing Learning Ressources
The 30 Best Resources to Learn Marketing for Free
Growth
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
200+ Mental Models
A collection of mental models by DuckDuckGo Founder Gabriel Weinberg
Inspiration
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
Prototyping Tool Comparison
Prototypr.io's Open-sourced Prototyping Tool Comparison
Product
Comparison
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
2017 Messenger Bot Landscape
A collection of 1k+ Messenger Bots
Tech
List
[
Collection
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
200+ Guest Blogs
200+ Blogs that accept guest posts
Growth
List
[
Blogs
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
Monthly Expense Sheet
Monthly Expense Calculation Sheet
Finance
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
AI & Machine Learning Resources
Index of some of the best AI/Machine Learning Resources
Tech
List
[
Websites
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
On & Offboarding Checklist
On & Offboarding Checklist for New Employees
People
Template
[
Checklist
]
0 comments
People
staff pick 👏
0
Websites to promote your App
A collection of websites to promote your app
Growth
List
[
Websites
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
50+ Bot Influencers
A list of 50+ Bot Influencers
People
List
[
Contacts
]
0 comments
People
staff pick 👏
0
Front-end Developer Resources
Manually curated collection of resources for front-end web developers
Inspiration
List
[
Multiple
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
Web Development Blogs
A collection of 45+ Web Development Blogs from 2016
Inspiration
List
[
Blogs
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
SaaS Sales Model Checklist
Checklist to Choose Your SaaS Sales Model
Business
Template
[
Checklist
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
ATS Comparison
A comparison of ATS systems
People
Comparison
[
Software
]
0 comments
People
staff pick 👏
0
Top 336 Travel Apps and Websites
A collection of 300+ Travel Apps and Websites
Inspiration
List
[
Collection
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
Curated Online Stashes/Stacks
List of Curated Online Stashes/Stacks
Inspiration
List
[
Collection
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
LinkedIn Growth Hack: add targeted connections
Learn how to automatically add specific people from the "People You May Know' section
Growth
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
The Great Growth Stack Study
A Comparison of Great Growth Stacks
Growth
Comparison
[
Products
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
Top 25 Social Media Monitoring Tools
A Comparison of 25 great Social Media Monitoring Tools
Growth
Comparison
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
Designers Guild: Design Learning Resources
A Collection of Industry-leaders Recommended Design Learning Resources
Inspiration
List
[
Collection
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
30 Awesome Dribbble Accounts
A list of 30+ Awesome Dribbble Accounts
Inspiration
List
[
Contacts
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
Sample Cap Table
A sample cap table to help you understand how a cap table works
Finance
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Responsive Images Chart
A comparison of Responsive Images libraries and tools
Tech
Comparison
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
Most active GitHub Users
Who are the 250 most active users on GitHub?
Tech
List
[
Contacts
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
Master Checklist for Launching on Product Hunt
How to launch successfully on Product Hunt?
Growth
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
Content Marketing Strategy Canvas
What is a good framework to structure my content strategy?
Growth
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
Content Strategy Templates
Is there a list with templates I can use for my content strategy?
Growth
Board
[
Multiple
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
The Epic List of Content Strategy Resources
Is there a list of the best ressources for content strategists?
Growth
Board
[
Multiple
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
Unicorn Leaderboard
What are today's, yesterday's and tomorrow's tech unicorns?
Business
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
50 Facebook Groups for Product, Tech, Growth Managers
What are Facebook groups where product, tech, growth people come together?
Growth
List
[
Websites
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
The 100 Best Advertising Taglines Ever
What are the best advertising taglines of the last century?
Growth
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
100 places to promote your product's launch
What are the best places to promote my soon to be launched product?
Growth
List
[
Websites
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
AI Startups: Patent Holder Ranking
Which AI startups hold the most patents?
Business
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
Most Active Space Tech Investors
What are the most active VC firms investing in Space Tech?
Finance
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
57 Space Tech Startups
What are the most interesting startups in Space Tech?
Tech
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
200 Link Building Tactics
Is there a structures list of best practices for link building?
Growth
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
Market Sizing, TAM & Sensitivity Analysis
Is there a tool to model and evaluate your startup's total addressable market?
Business
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
Bay Area Michelin Star Restaurants
What Michelin Star Restaurants are in the Bay Area?
Inspiration
List
[
Places
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
Euro Tech VC Funds
Is there a detailed list of all EU Tech VC funds?
Finance
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Best Places to Start a Company
What are (statistically) the best cities to build a startup?
Business
List
[
Places
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
UX Hacks, Tools and Shortcuts
Is there a resource for all-things design?
Product
Board
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
Referral Codes and Offers
Is there a directory for referral codes, offers and vouchers?
Inspiration
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
Ping Pong Score Tracker & Leaderboard
Is there a toolto track our teams PingPong results and have a leaderboard?
Inspiration
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
Net Worth Calculator
How can I calculate and track my net worth?
Finance
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Project Management Template
What is a good way to manage my timing, tasks and ressources in G-Sheets?
Business
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
32 innovative AI companies
What are companies revolutionising their industries with AI?
Business
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
Social Network User Numbers
What are the metrics for the biggest social networks?
Growth
Comparison
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
How to free our world?
Is there a crowd-sourced list of how to free our world?
Inspiration
List
[
Ideas
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
Open Salary Database
Is there a crowd-sourced list for salary data in the tech industry?
People
Dataset
[
Statistics
]
0 comments
People
staff pick 👏
0
Evaluating a Real Estate Investment Trust
Is there a tool to evaluates the investment opportunity of a Real Estate Investment?
Finance
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Blog Post Ideas Worksheet
What is a good framework to generate blog post ideas?
Growth
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
VC Mailing List
Where can I find mail addresses of managers/partners of the biggest VC's?
Finance
List
[
Contacts
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
List of Web Hosting Companies
How do most popular web hosting companies compare?
Tech
Comparison
[
Software
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
Explore the power of words
Is there a list of outstanding copy examples?
Product
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
Marketing Plan Template for SaaS Companies
Is there a template to plan my SaaS companies marketing campaigns?
Growth
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
European AI Startups
Is there a list of European AI companies?
Business
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
Growth Campaign Template
Is there a good template to measure my marketing campaign?
Growth
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
A List of Lists
Is there a list of lists for startup resources?
Business
Board
[
Websites
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
10+ Best Free Online Logo Maker Tools
What are the best free tools to create logos for free?
Product
List
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
Note Matrix Template
How can I capture, organise and synthesise my user research?
Product
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
Sales Pipeline Monte Carlo Simulation
How to show my sales pipeline forecast yield as a monte carlo sim histogram instead of a single weighted avg?
Growth
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
SaaStr Podcast Episode Directory and Notes
Is there a directory of all notes and podcasts from SaaStr?
Business
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
Old vs. New Job Benchmarking Tool
Should you accept that new job?
People
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
People
staff pick 👏
0
Life expectancy by age
Is there a dataset for life expectancy by age?
Inspiration
Dataset
[
Statistics
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
100 Brain Optimization Tips
What are ways to optimize my brains performance?
Inspiration
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
YC Interview Questions
What questions will asked during my YC interview?
People
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
People
staff pick 👏
0
Financial Report & Forecast Template
What template could I use to prepare my financial reports and forecasting?
Finance
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Social Video Platforms
How do hosted social video platforms compare?
Inspiration
Comparison
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
Techstars - Investors in Europe
What are investor contacts in Europe?
Finance
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Reading/Watching List for Entrepreneurs
What are great articles, videos, books for entrepreneurs?
Business
Board
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
Data Visualisation Tools
What does the data visualisation tool landscape look like?
Data
List
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Data
staff pick 👏
0
UK startup ecosystem: Investors, Accelerators & Incubators
Who to talk if I need an investor/supporter for my startup in UK?
Finance
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Mac Apps for Developers
What are the best Mac apps for developers?
Tech
List
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
London Coworking Spaces
What are the best places to work and meet in London?
People
Board
[
Places
]
0 comments
People
staff pick 👏
0
Future Of Work List
Is there a list of people who are transforming their workplaces?
People
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
People
staff pick 👏
0
List of Online courses - How to make $2,000 in a Weekend
What online courses teach you the skills to build a side project in a weekend?
Product
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
100+ Tools to Launch With
What are the best tools for entrepreneurs?
Business
List
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
Product Hunt Russia Directory
Which Russian companies launched on Product Hunt?
Product
Board
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
UK Funding Landscape
How does the UK funding landscape look like?
Finance
Board
[
Multiple
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Conferences for Product Manager
What are conferences for Product Manager?
Product
List
[
Events
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
Good words vs. Bad words
What are the most positive words (and negative ones)?
Inspiration
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
Open Startup's Growth Metrics (March 25 - April 24)
Is there a way to see key financial metrics of SaaS companies?
Business
Dataset
[
Statistics
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
SaaS Metrics MRR Dashboard
Is your SaaS business viable?
Finance
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Sales Forecast Validation Template
How to validate a sales forecast?
Growth
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
Cohort analysis template for early-stage SaaS startups
How to get a deeper understanding of a product’s usage?
Business
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
Biggest Database Of Current Startups MRR Financials
What are SaaS companies MRR Financials?
Finance
Dataset
[
Statistics
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
SaaS Economics - Ramping a SaaS salesforce
Is there a model to analyse the cash flow trough that happens to SaaS companies?
Finance
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
LTV Calculator for Annual Data
What’s your true customer lifetime value (LTV)?
Business
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
SaaS Funding in 2016
What does it take to raise capital, in SaaS, in 2016?
Finance
Board
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
YC Winter 2017 Demo Day Companies
What companies did present at Y Combinator winter demo day?
Business
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
Most Prominent European Investors
What are the most active VC's in Europe?
Finance
List
[
Contacts
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Financial Modeling Template
The Spreadsheet That Made Us Profitable
Finance
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Cap Table Calculator 2
How to calculate my companies cap table?
Finance
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Based on a True True Story?
How true are Hollywood "true story" movies really?
Inspiration
Dataset
[
Media
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
The Product Manager's Essential Reading List for 2016
What are great books for Product Managers?
Product
List
[
Books
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
1000s of Facebook's React.js components
What React tools, tutorials, demos and components are available?
Tech
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
Company Analysis Spreadsheet
How to analyse different kinds of companies?
Finance
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Portfolio Analysis Spreadsheet
How to do a portfolio analysis?
Finance
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Ultimate Resource List for Mobile UX Design
What are the best ressources to build mobile UX?
Product
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
100+ Free Documentaries to watch
What are great and free documentaries to watch?
Inspiration
List
[
Media
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
DCF Calculator
How can I valuate companies using discounted cash-flow method?
Finance
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Stock Watchlist
Is there a tool to watch stock prices?
Finance
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
4 Years of Financial Data
How can I get 4 years of financial data from a publicly traded company?
Finance
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
27 Digital Health Events in 2017
What digital health events are happening in 2017?
Business
List
[
Events
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
A curated list of phones from 2016 running (near-)stock Android
What phones are available running (near)-stock Android?
Tech
Comparison
[
Hardware
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
iOS Testing and Pre Check-in Checklist
What things to be checked before my iOS app is ready?
Tech
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
Laptop Comparison
Technical comparison of laptops, CPU's and GPU's
Tech
Comparison
[
Hardware
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
European Unicorns
List of the European Unicorns
Finance
Dataset
[
Statistics
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
IPO Stock Exchanges of EIF-backed VC investees
What are the best IPO stock exchanges of EIF-backed VC investees?
Finance
Dataset
[
Statistics
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Landing Page Builder
What tools are available to build landing pages?
Product
List
[
Software
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
Software tools to automate processes
What tools can be used to automateprocesses without writing code?
Operations
List
[
Software
]
0 comments
Operations
staff pick 👏
0
List of Affiliate Networks
What are affiliate networks to advertise/publish my products/ads?
Growth
List
[
Software
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
All the SEO resources you need
What are useful SEO resources I need to get my page ranked on top?
Growth
List
[
Websites
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
A Curated Collection of Over 150 free API's
What are useful and free API's I could build products with?
Tech
List
[
Software
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
All the VC & Fundraising Bloggers You Should be Following
Is there a list of all the top VC blogs I need to follow?
Finance
List
[
Blogs
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Digital Marketing Reference v1.0
Is there one spreadsheet every digital marketer should know?
Growth
Board
[
Collection
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
Datasets for Machine Learning
What datasets are available to apply machine learning techniques?
Data
List
[
Statistics
]
0 comments
Data
staff pick 👏
0
Data Is Plural — Structured Archive
What useful and curious datasets are available out there?
Data
List
[
Statistics
]
0 comments
Data
staff pick 👏
0
Content Marketing CAC with Growth Lever Graphs
What are typical content marketing CAC's?
Growth
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
Complete List of Data Science Resources
What data science resources should I know?
Data
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Data
staff pick 👏
0
Singapore Startup Jobs
What startup jobs are available in Singapore?
People
List
[
Jobs
]
0 comments
People
staff pick 👏
0
Scottish Tech Map
Who are relevant tech investors in Scotland?
Finance
Board
[
Collection
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
The Ultimate List of Tools For Growth Hacks
What are the best tools for growth hackers?
Growth
List
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
Research website builders
What are the best tools to build a website?
Product
List
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
The Films of the 1990s
What are the best films of the 90ies?
Inspiration
List
[
Media
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
YC Application questions
What questions are being asked in the YC application process?
Finance
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Open Journalist/Blogger Database
What are blogger/journalists to contact for tech topics?
Growth
List
[
Contacts
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
New Startup Ideas
What cool startup ideas are out there?
Business
List
[
Ideas
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
List: Startup Idea Comparison Chart
How to evaluate and compare multiple business ideas?
Business
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
History of Spreadsheets
How did the Spreadsheet evolve over the last 40 years?
Inspiration
Board
[
Collection
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
Global Tech Unicorns, founded post 2000
Which tech unicorns were founded after 2000?
Business
Dataset
[
Statistics
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
GCP Products Described in 4 words or less March 13, 2017
What cloud products does Google offer?
Product
List
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
Comparing Social Security for EU Freelancers
What are differences in social security law in EU?
People
Comparison
[
Regulations
]
0 comments
People
staff pick 👏
0
Recruiting platforms to spread demand
Where to publish your companies open positions?
People
List
[
Products
]
0 comments
People
staff pick 👏
0
VR Headset Comparison & Apps
What are the differences between current VR apps and hardware?
Tech
Comparison
[
Products
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
VC Finder (New York only)
How does the New York VC landscape look like?
Finance
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
The Ultimate Guide to Becoming a CTO
How to become a CTO?
Tech
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
The Startup Idea Matrix
What is a good framework to identify business ideas?
Business
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
Most popular TED Talks
What are the most popular TED talks?
Inspiration
List
[
Media
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
Marketing Stack Study
What maketing stacks are companies using?
Growth
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
Salaries of Engineers
How much do engineers earn?
People
Dataset
[
Statistics
]
0 comments
People
staff pick 👏
0
Recruiting Events
What are relevant events to recruit great talents?
People
List
[
Events
]
0 comments
People
staff pick 👏
0
900+ Recruiting Contacts in Europe
What are relevant platforms and channel to post my recruiting demand?
People
List
[
Products
]
0 comments
People
staff pick 👏
0
List of Global Slack Chats
What Slack communities are available online?
People
List
[
Products
]
0 comments
People
staff pick 👏
0
Funding, Failures & Exits of Estonian Tech Startups 2006-2017
How does the Estonian tech landscape look like?
Finance
Board
[
Collection
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Seed and Early-Stage Investors into Swedish Tech Companies
Who are relevant tech investors in Sweden?
Finance
Board
[
Collection
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Investors & Hubs in Israel
Who are relevant tech investors in Israel?
Finance
Board
[
Collection
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Freelancer List
Which freelancers are currently looking for a job?
People
List
[
Contacts
]
0 comments
People
staff pick 👏
0
Facebook Alternatives Projects
What are alternatives to Facebook?
Inspiration
Comparison
[
Websites
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
EU Investors PC
What are the most interesting investor contacts in Europe?
Finance
Board
[
Collection
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Early-Stage SaaS - Financial Model
How to manage my financials if I am a young SaaS company?
Finance
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Don't Overdose on VC: Lessons from 71 Startup IPOs
How much VC did public companies raise to grow until their IPO?
Finance
Dataset
[
Statistics
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Dilution Sheet
How is my companies equity diluting after several investment rounds?
Finance
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Cap Table Calculator 1
How to calculate my companies cap table?
Finance
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
Buffer New Salary Formula
How to calculate salaries for an international team
People
Dataset
[
Statistics
]
0 comments
People
staff pick 👏
0
Awesome Game Development Articles
What are inspirational articles for game design?
Product
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
Awesome Game Design Videos
What are inspirational videos for game design?
Product
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
Augmented and Virtual Reality Ecosystem Resource
Investors, firms, individuals, hardware and much more respurces around AR & VR
Tech
Board
[
Collection
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
All Y Combinator Companies
What companies were funded by Y Combinator?
Business
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
Business
staff pick 👏
0
Global Co-Working Spaces
What co-working spaces are available globally?
Operations
List
[
Places
]
0 comments
Operations
staff pick 👏
0
Active VCs in The Insurance Space
What VC's are active in the insurance space?
Finance
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
240 Accelerator & Incubator Programs
What accelerator and incubator programs exist globally?
Finance
List
[
Organisations
]
0 comments
Finance
staff pick 👏
0
A/B Testing Significance Calculator
Are my A/B testing results significant?
Product
Template
[
Tool(s)
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
List of Wordpress Plugin's for your Site
What are value generating plugins for my Wordpress site?
Product
List
[
Software
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
Tracking & Analytics Software Tools
What are the best tracking & analytics software tools?
Product
List
[
Software
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
Tools to manage Social Media
What are the best tools to manage your Social Media?
Growth
List
[
Software
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
Customer Feedback & Engagement Tools
What are the best tools to get feedback from customers and engage with them?
Growth
List
[
Software
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
Best Referral Programs of Tech Companies
What are best practice referral programs of tech companies?
Growth
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
List of Actionable Growth Hacks
What are proven, actionable growth hacks that are worth trying by every product owner?
Growth
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
64 Best Free Stock Photo Sites
Where can I get royalty free images which can be used for commercial use?
Product
List
[
Websites
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
49 Headline formulas to Increase Your Clicks, Shares and Conversions
How to write engaging headlines?
Growth
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
129 Traffic Sources Cheat Sheet
If I want to get traffic, what sources are available?
Growth
List
[
Websites
]
0 comments
Growth
staff pick 👏
0
A Comprehensive Reading List for and by Designers
What are the most interesting books for designers?
Product
List
[
Books
]
0 comments
Product
staff pick 👏
0
52 Places to Go in 2017
What are the best places in the world to visit in 2017?
Inspiration
List
[
Places
]
0 comments
Inspiration
staff pick 👏
0
The SaaS CTO Security Checklist
As a CTO/CSO, how do I protect my company, product and users?
Tech
List
[
Best Practices
]
0 comments
Tech
staff pick 👏
0
Digital Business Models
What digital business models do exist out there?
Business
List
[
Ideas
]
0 comments
Business
Subscribe to our email digest to discover fresh spreadsheets.
Subscribe